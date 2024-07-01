Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,622 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.37. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

