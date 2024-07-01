Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,190 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $412,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 102,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

ABT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

