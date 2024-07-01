Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $650.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.25) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.21), with a volume of 239467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($7.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.36) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £490.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,433.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,538,120.01). In related news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.71), for a total value of £15,750,000 ($19,979,703.16). Also, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,538,120.01). 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

