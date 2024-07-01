Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $98.04. Approximately 3,802,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,426,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

