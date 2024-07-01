W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey Price Performance
Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.56%.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
See Also
