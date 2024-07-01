Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Reduced by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 4.1% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

VMC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.68. The company had a trading volume of 988,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average of $250.00. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

