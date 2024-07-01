Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.64 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00005696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $101.64 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

