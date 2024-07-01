Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.15. 4,681,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,443. The firm has a market cap of $479.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

