Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,040 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter worth $526,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

ACV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

