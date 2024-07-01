Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. Via Renewables has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $11.00.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
