Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.81 and last traded at $84.24. 3,133,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,492,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

