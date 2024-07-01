Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 384,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $137,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $468.72. 3,234,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

