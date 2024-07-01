Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

