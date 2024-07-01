Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 5th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
