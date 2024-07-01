Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.57. 1,854,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,360. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

