Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 4,824,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
