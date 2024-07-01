Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 3,389,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

