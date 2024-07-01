Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,511,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $21,751,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,311. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.