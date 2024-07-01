Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

