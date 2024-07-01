Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after buying an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,763,000 after buying an additional 215,713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 681,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

