Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,917,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $229.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,327. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

