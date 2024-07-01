Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,241,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. 409,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

