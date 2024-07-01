Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 699,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

