Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.59. 380,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,512. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $593.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.46 and its 200 day moving average is $516.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

