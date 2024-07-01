Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 10.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $576.59. 380,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,512. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.46 and its 200-day moving average is $516.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

