Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.58. The stock had a trading volume of 717,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,737. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

