Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VUG traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average of $337.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.