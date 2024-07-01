Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VUG traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average of $337.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

