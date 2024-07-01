Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

