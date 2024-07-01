Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $57.27. 189,840 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

