Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.33. 70,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,948. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.78.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

