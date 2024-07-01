VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.70. 7,743,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

