USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $89.97 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.97 million and approximately $335,196.50 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,825.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.24 or 0.00610004 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00070562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

