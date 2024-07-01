United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

USLM stock opened at $364.18 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $185.57 and a 52 week high of $378.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.24.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

