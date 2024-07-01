United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.95. 2,665,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

