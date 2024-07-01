Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

