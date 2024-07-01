Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

