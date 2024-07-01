Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 42,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 145,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.