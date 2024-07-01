Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.48.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,359. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.