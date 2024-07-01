Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (TSGTY) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on August 16th

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.2223 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $46.04.
About Tsingtao Brewery
