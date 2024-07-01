TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,243. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 464,289 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,020,000 after buying an additional 148,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 89,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

