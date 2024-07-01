Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.39 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00012171 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $26.39 billion and $187.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,720.99 or 1.00325485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,380,811 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,355,567.796278 with 2,459,998,745.080013 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.68587273 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $179,632,341.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

