Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 3,563,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,070,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

