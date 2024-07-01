Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 126,324 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 126,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $699,834.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,784,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,047,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $5.56. 299,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.50. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilly's ( NYSE:TLYS ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. Tilly's had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly's, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s



Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

