Thomas Catinazzo Sells 9,373 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,695 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,814.10.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 1,870,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,672. The company has a market capitalization of $849.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.