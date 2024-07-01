Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $512.64 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $512.64 million and $4.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00047070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,598,877,113 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

