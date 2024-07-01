The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.97. 1,243,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,131. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

