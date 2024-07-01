The Sandbox Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $759.82 million and $57.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,231,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform. Users can create, rent, and monetize virtual worlds using SAND, which is used for buying land, resources, and virtual items like avatars. It also rewards players, developers, and content creators. The Sandbox is a collaboration between Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their gaming and blockchain expertise. Co-founders Arthur Madrid (CEO) and Sébastien Borget (COO) are instrumental in its development. Madrid’s strategic insight and passion for gaming and blockchain have driven the platform’s growth, while Borget’s operational knowledge and focus on teamwork ensure its success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.