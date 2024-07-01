The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 2,133,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,570,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The GEO Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

