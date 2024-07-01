The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.65. 17,358,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,241,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

