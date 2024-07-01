The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.69. 8,997,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

